‘Culture goes beyond songs and dances’: Mizoram minister calls for revival of Mizo values

Mizoram Art and Culture Minister C Lalsawivunga has urged people to reflect their Mizo identity in everyday life and revive traditional values that have shaped Mizo society.

Addressing a cultural meet organised by the Art and Culture Department in association with a YMA branch at Bungzung village in Champhai district on Friday, Lalsawivunga said cultural events should go beyond performances and help strengthen the community's cultural foundation.

“Culture is not confined to songs and dances,” the minister said, stressing the need for people to reflect their Mizo identity in their everyday lives.

He urged people, particularly younger generations, to learn about and take pride in their Mizo identity and use cultural programmes as an opportunity to renew their appreciation of traditional values.

Lalsawivunga specifically called for the revival of Tlawmngaihna, a traditional Mizo value associated with selfless service, along with greater respect for elders.

Expressing concern over what he described as a decline in respect for elders in contemporary society, the minister said families need to make greater efforts to pass the value on to younger generations.

He also called for renewed emphasis on honesty, hard work and righteousness, while encouraging people to work towards self-reliance and contribute to the development of Mizo society.

During the programme, Lalsawivunga also announced that the government has earmarked Rs 1.2 lakh for the preservation and beautification of Sikpui Lung, an important historic Mizo heritage site in Bungzung.

He said additional funds would be provided if the allocated amount was found to be insufficient for the planned preservation and beautification work.