In the aftermath of multiple landslides in Mizoram's Aizawl district, another body was discovered on May 30, pushing the death toll to 28, according to Aizawl Superintendent of Police, Rahool Alwal.

The victim, identified as a non-local resident, was found amidst the debris of a landslide at Hlimen, located on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, at 11 am on Thursday.

This latest recovery brings the total number of bodies found to 28.

Aizawl has faced widespread destruction as Cyclone Remal unleashed heavy rains, floods, and massive landslides, destroying 127 houses. Government officials have reported that 46 houses are partially damaged, 28 are fully damaged, and 53 have suffered severe damage.

The affected areas within Aizawl District include Melthum, Hlimen, Phulpui, Aibawk, Salem veng, Chawnpui veng, Kelsih, Falkawn, Sumsuih, Lungsei, Sairang, and Sairang Dinthar. Particularly alarming is the situation in Sairang and Sairang Dinthar, where residents were evacuated due to the rising waters of the River Tlawng. Officials noted that the river's level surpassed the previous record set in 2017 by over a meter.