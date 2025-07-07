Digital leap for Mizoram farmers: Smartphones and scientific modules rolled out in state

The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, initiated key interventions as part of the ongoing project “Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East India.” Funded under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the initiative marks a crucial step in revolutionizing organic farming across the state.

Targeting 2,000 farmers across 20 clusters in Mizoram, the project aims to institutionalize a structured, sustainable, and scientifically-backed approach to organic farming. Key objectives include capacity building through scientific training, land certification under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), and leveraging digital tools for real-time agricultural monitoring.

To enable efficient data collection and streamline communication between field trainers and farmers, NECTAR distributed 20 smartphones to designated Master Trainers. These devices are expected to play a pivotal role in capturing field-level data, facilitating remote monitoring, and ensuring smoother coordination during training and implementation.

The Master Trainers were also provided with comprehensive training material, which includes modules on organic farming methods, composting techniques, and eco-friendly pest management. These resources are designed to enhance the delivery of grassroots-level knowledge and empower farmers with practical, scientifically grounded know-how.

Furthering the momentum, the project also facilitated the distribution of high-quality planting materials such as Orange, Banana, Ginger, Pineapple, and Green Chilli to farmers in the selected clusters. These crops, known for their adaptability to Mizoram’s agro-climatic conditions and high market demand, are expected to improve both ecological sustainability and economic outcomes for farmers.

To reinforce hands-on learning and practical demonstrations, NECTAR is also in the process of establishing demonstration farm labs and training centers across the state. These centers will act as hubs for ongoing learning, innovation, and community engagement in organic agriculture.

The smartphone and training material distribution event was graced by a host of dignitaries and senior officials, including Dr. KC Lalmalsawmzauva (Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Mizoram), Shri Pu K. Vanlalthiana (Deputy Commissioner, Khawzawl), Er. H. Lalsawmliana (Member Secretary, DST Mizoram), Shri Suvigya Chandra, IAS (SDO, Khawzawl), and representatives from the DRDA, Horticulture, and Agriculture departments. Progressive farmers from various districts also actively participated in the event.

Senior NECTAR officials, including Dr. Collin Z Renthlei (Advisor, Technical), Shri Rakesh Kumar Sarmah (Chief Coordinator, Technical), Dr. Prabhat Borpuzari (Regional Officer), and Ms. B. Lalnunmawii (Technical Assistant), along with the implementing partner, Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd., were also present.

As part of the broader initiative, the visiting dignitaries inspected key NECTAR project sites, including the solar dehydrator unit and cold storage facilities. They also interacted with Dr. Malsawmi, Head of KVK Champhai, and other officials. These site visits underscored NECTAR’s integrated and multi-sectoral approach towards uplifting the agricultural ecosystem in Mizoram.

The initiative not only reflects a significant investment in the future of organic farming in the region but also serves as a model for technology-enabled agricultural transformation across the Northeast.