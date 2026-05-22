Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 60,000 kg of smuggled areca nuts in northeast operations

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 60,000 kilograms of smuggled foreign-origin areca nuts in two major operations conducted in the Northeast region, the Ministry of Finance said on May 22.

The seizures were carried out by the DRI’s Guwahati Zonal Unit during operations in Mizoram and Assam based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to the ministry, preliminary investigations revealed that the dried areca nuts were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Myanmar-Mizoram border.

In one of the operations, DRI officials were assisted by the Assam Rifles 38 Battalion. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling racket.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the illegal influx of areca nuts from neighbouring countries is adversely affecting domestic areca nut growers and undermining economic security in border regions.

Officials said the operations are part of continuing efforts by enforcement agencies to dismantle cross-border smuggling networks operating in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, the ministry also disclosed that the DRI recently seized nearly 3 lakh electronic cigarettes and vapes worth around Rs 120 crore during a nationwide crackdown across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal.

The anti-smuggling agency reportedly intercepted multiple consignments at ports, airports and Inland Container Depots after identifying suspicious imports allegedly misdeclared to evade customs scrutiny.

Investigations revealed that the seized e-cigarettes and vapes were sourced from China and concealed under labels such as “Furniture” and “Metal Chair Parts.”

The ministry reiterated that electronic cigarettes and all Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) remain banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 in the interest of public health.