DISHA meeting reviews implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Aizawl

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) for Aizawl District held a review meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha to assess the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The meeting was attended by Ministers Lalthansanga and Dr. Vanlalthlana, MLAs TBC. Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to the Chief Minister (Finance), and Baryl Vanneihsangi, among other senior officials and department representatives.

During the meeting, detailed reviews were conducted on the progress of CSS projects implemented by different departments in Aizawl District for the period between April and September 2025. The discussions focused on improving coordination among departments, expediting project execution, and ensuring better outcomes for beneficiaries.

A total of 27 departments presented reports and PowerPoint presentations outlining their achievements, ongoing initiatives, and challenges in the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The Ministers and MLAs present made several observations and recommendations to enhance efficiency and accountability in the delivery of development programmes, while also seeking clarifications on specific departmental activities.