Divine transformation' ushering Mizoram's aspirations into reality: Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said a “divine transformation” is underway in the state, asserting that long-pending public aspirations have begun to materialise under the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government.

Addressing a party function in Aizawl, Lalduhoma pointed to progress in pension settlements, central funding and grassroots development as key indicators of administrative performance since the ZPM assumed office in December 2023.

“Many of the issues we have voiced and placed our hopes in while we were in the opposition have now, so to speak, come into our hands,” he said.

Framing the developments in spiritual terms, the chief minister cited the Biblical phrase “But by my spirit”, adding that governance outcomes were being shaped beyond human effort. “The work of God’s spirit is currently manifesting in this government. Be it the relocation of the Assam Rifles base or raising the territorial army, the work of spirit or divine intervention is unfolding in the present government,” he claimed.

He described the developments as part of the ZPM’s proposed ‘new system of governance’, rather than routine political achievements.

On administrative delivery, Lalduhoma said the government had disbursed ₹258.92 crore in General Provident Fund (GPF) payments since taking office. He contrasted this with the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government, stating that it had settled 974 pensions during its tenure, while the current administration had cleared more than 24,000 pending cases.

The chief minister also said Mizoram’s financial position had improved despite its earlier status as one of India’s most indebted states. He noted that the state secured ₹350 crore from the Centre and ranked fifth in projected allocations under the 16th Finance Commission for the next five years.

Rural development was cited as another focus area. Lalduhoma said that while the previous MNF government withdrew only the first instalment of Rs 34.5 crore under rural local body grants for 2021–22, the current administration had secured Rs 362 crore, including pending instalments, up to the present financial year.

He further alleged lapses by the MNF-led Aizawl Municipal Corporation, claiming negligence had put urban grants at risk. According to him, timely intervention by the state government prevented Rs 28.76 crore from lapsing.