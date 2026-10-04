Doctors turn Delhi-Aizawl flight into emergency ward, save critically ill passenger

A Delhi-Aizawl flight turned into an emergency medical ward after a passenger with chronic kidney disease suffered severe oxygen desaturation during the journey, prompting three doctors travelling on board to provide urgent treatment and help ensure his safe transfer to a hospital in Aizawl.

The passenger was travelling to Aizawl for a medical check-up related to chronic kidney disease and dialysis when he reportedly developed severe breathlessness. His oxygen saturation (SpO₂) dropped to around 40 per cent, prompting the cabin crew to make an announcement seeking medical assistance.

Three doctors on board — Dr Willie Lalhruaitluanga, a general surgeon, Dr F. Remthangpuii, a paediatrician, and Dr Benjamin Khiangte, a gastroenterologist — responded to the call and began attending to the passenger inside the aircraft.

The doctors administered oxygen through a mask, but the passenger's SpO₂ initially remained at around 60 per cent. As his condition continued to require urgent intervention, the doctors administered steroids, following which his oxygen saturation improved to around 90 per cent.

The pilot was prepared to make an emergency landing in Kolkata if the passenger's condition failed to improve. However, with his oxygen levels temporarily stabilising, the flight continued towards Aizawl.

The passenger's condition later deteriorated again, prompting the doctors to consider intubation. Given the limited emergency equipment available on board, arrangements were made with ground staff to have an ambulance ready when the aircraft landed at Lengpui Airport.

Following the landing, the passenger was immediately shifted to the waiting ambulance. With an intubation set and endotracheal tube available, the doctors proceeded with intubation and continued emergency treatment.

The medical team then contacted hospitals in Aizawl to arrange an ICU bed. An ICU bed was eventually secured at LRM Hospital, where the doctors accompanied the patient and ensured his transfer for further treatment.

The passenger was reportedly extubated the following night and subsequently underwent dialysis. He is now reported to be stable.

The doctors also reportedly left their own luggage behind while accompanying the patient to the hospital and later received assistance from Dr Benjamin Khiangte, who helped look after them following the emergency.

The incident underscored the role that medical professionals travelling as ordinary passengers can play in responding to critical health emergencies during flights, particularly when immediate access to advanced medical facilities is not possible.

Timely intervention by the doctors, coordination with the flight crew and ground staff, and arrangements for ambulance and ICU care enabled the passenger to receive continued treatment after landing in Aizawl.