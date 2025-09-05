Dr. Zoramdinthara of Mizoram university wins National Higher Education Teacher Award 2025

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Award to Teacher for Higher Education 2025 to Dr. Zoramdinthara, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Mizo at Mizoram University, during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The award, which includes a silver medal, certificate, and a cash prize of ₹50,000, marks the first time the National Award to Teacher for Higher Education has been conferred on an individual from the Northeastern states of India.

Dr. Zoramdinthara has previously been recognised for his contributions to the National Service Scheme, receiving the State NSS Award for Programme Officer in 2015 and the Indira Gandhi NSS Award for Programme Officer in 2016, presented by the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The 2025 National Teachers’ Awards honoured a total of 81 educators, including 21 from higher education, 45 from school education, and 15 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.



Also Read: Ahead of PM Modi’s flag-off, Mizoram media showcase civic values on rails