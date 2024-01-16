The 6th State Level NCORD Meeting was held today on 15th January 2024 at Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Aizawl under the Chairmanship of Pi Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, Mizoram, chairperson of State Level NCORD.

The Meeting was coordinated by Veenu Bansal, IPS, IGP (Intel.), the Convener of State Level NCORD and Chairman of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

While addressing the meeting, Pi Renu Sharma, Chairperson of State level NCORD and Chief Secretary of Mizoram mentioned the significance of the District Level NCORD meetings, occurring monthly, as a vital platform for addressing narcotics-related challenges at the grassroots level..

Anil Shukla, DGP, Mizoram mentioned the significant increase of drug seizure in the state. "In 2023, ANTF Mizoram registered 987 NDPS cases. Drug traffickers have been adapting newer and innovative routes to smuggle contrabands. We recently intercepted a contraband consignment being smuggled through a maxicab/sumo" He requested district level ANTF and NCORD to pin down drug trafficking.

NCB, Mizoram ANTF, SW & TA dept., Assam Rifles, MSCAC and DCs/SsP of six vulnerable districts deliberated Action Taken Report of last NCORD meeting, Achievements and plan of action through Power Point Presentations.

The meeting was attended physically by 19 members from various departments and on virtual mode by DDG (ER), NCB, Zonal Director, Guwahati, ED, District DCs and SsP of Districts of Mizoram.

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