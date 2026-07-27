Drugs, smuggled areca nuts worth Rs 14.2 crore seized in Mizoram; seven held

Assam Rifles, in coordination with state law enforcement agencies, seized drugs and smuggled areca nuts worth more than Rs 14.2 crore in four separate operations across Mizoram between July 24 and 26, arresting seven people, including two Myanmar nationals.

The coordinated operations were carried out with the Mizoram Police, the Excise and Narcotics Department, Customs Preventive Force and other intelligence agencies, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine tablets, heroin and a large consignment of smuggled areca nuts.

The biggest drug seizure took place on July 24 at Sairang, where Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, acting on specific intelligence, recovered 2.18 kg of methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as the "crazy drug", valued at Rs 6.57 crore.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation, while two vehicles and four mobile phones were also seized. The accused and the contraband were handed over to Sairang Police Station for investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another operation on July 25, Assam Rifles, along with Mizoram Police and other intelligence agencies, intercepted 67 grams of heroin concealed inside six soap cases at Ngopa in Saitual district near the Manipur border. The heroin, valued at ₹50.25 lakh in the international market, led to the arrest of one person. A mobile phone was also seized.

On the same day, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force intercepted a consignment of 501 bags of smuggled areca nuts, weighing 40,080 kg, on the Champhai–Khawzawl road. The consignment, valued at ₹4.12 crore, was handed over to customs authorities for further investigation.

In the latest operation on July 26, Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence shared by the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered 401 grams of heroin worth ₹3 crore during a joint operation at Siasi village in Siaha district near the Myanmar border.

Two Myanmar nationals were apprehended during the operation, and two mobile phones were seized. The accused and the narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for legal action.

Overall, the four operations resulted in the seizure of 2.18 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 468 grams of heroin, 40.08 tonnes of smuggled areca nuts, two vehicles and seven mobile phones, while seven people were arrested. Investigation into the smuggling network is underway.

