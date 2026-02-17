Drugs worth Rs 1,047 crore seized in Mizoram as border vigil intensifies, says Governor

Drugs valued at Rs 1,047 crore were seized in Mizoram during the 2025–26 financial year as security along inter-state and international borders was significantly tightened, Vijay Kumar Singh said on February 17.



Addressing the inaugural sitting of the state Assembly’s budget session, the Governor said the overall law and order situation in Mizoram remained peaceful during the current fiscal due to proactive policing and continuous monitoring by the state police.

He said coordinated operations between the state police and central forces such as the Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force have led to the massive seizure of narcotics along the state’s inter-state and international boundaries.



Apart from drugs, large consignments of other contraband items, including smuggled areca nuts, liquor, arms, explosives and fake currency, were also seized, resulting in numerous arrests.



Mizoram shares a 325-km inter-state boundary with Assam, Manipur and Tripura, and an 828-km international border with Bangladesh to the west and Myanmar to the east, making it vulnerable to cross-border smuggling and trafficking.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Singh said drug trafficking and substance abuse continue to pose a serious challenge for the government. He added that the state’s excise and narcotics department arrested 652 drug traffickers and seized 487 kg of contraband drugs during the current financial year.



The Governor said the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 continues to be strictly enforced. However, amendments notified in October last year permit partial sale of liquor for foreign and domestic dignitaries, as well as the manufacture, sale and supply of wine and fruit beer made exclusively from locally produced agricultural and horticultural products.

Since the amendments came into effect, 4,532 people have been arrested and 4,915 alcohol-related cases registered within a three-month period till December last year, he said.



Singh also underscored steps taken to strengthen law enforcement institutions across the state. These include the establishment of a Directorate of Prosecution, extensive biometric authentication of foreigners, collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University, and the deployment of mobile forensic vehicles and district mobile forensic units to enhance investigative capacity.



The four-week-long budget session will conclude on March 16. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the annual budget for 2026–27 and supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26 on February 26, officials said.