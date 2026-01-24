Drugs worth Rs 196.42 crore seized from September 2025 to January 13: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 24 described drugs as the greatest enemy of the state and its people, calling for collective efforts by the government and society to effectively combat the menace.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting with officials and representatives of prominent non-governmental organisations to review anti-drug operations in the state, according to an official statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalthanliana Hmar, senior officials from the Home and Excise departments, and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the largest civil society organisation in Mizoram.

Lalduhoma said the state police, in collaboration with the excise department and CYMA, had launched a massive anti-drug drive under the banner ‘Operation Jericho’ on September 22 last year, aimed at curbing drug trafficking into the state.

He informed that during the operation, which continued from September to January 13 this year, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 196.42 crore were seized. Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, the Chief Minister said drugs pose a grave threat not only to the youth but to the entire Mizo society.

“Drugs are the greatest enemy of our state and the Mizo community. This menace must be fought collectively by the government and society as a whole,” Lalduhoma was quoted as saying.

The Chief Minister also noted that at least 319 drug-related cases were registered in the state in 2025, reflecting the scale of the challenge faced by enforcement agencies.

He further informed that law enforcement agencies conducted extensive raids and operations in several areas, including Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial towns in December 2024, leading to the recovery of large quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as Yaba, and other narcotics.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to intensifying the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, with continued coordination between enforcement agencies and civil society organisations to safeguard the future of the state.