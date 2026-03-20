Drugs worth Rs 23 crore seized in Mizoram’s Champhai; Manhunt launched

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 23 crore from an abandoned vehicle in Champhai district on March 19, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel carried out a joint operation near Hmunhmeltha Road in east Mizoram’s Champhai district. During the search, they recovered 7.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets from a vehicle bearing an Assam registration number plate.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 23.73 crore, according to officials.

Security forces suspect that the peddlers fled the spot after sensing the arrival of the team. The seized drugs, along with the vehicle, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation.

Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as the “crazy drug”, is a highly addictive substance banned in India.

A manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend those involved in the smuggling attempt, officials added.