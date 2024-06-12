The Mizoram Police and Excise and Narcotics Department (END) has seized drugs worth Rs 982.5 crore and arrested 581 persons till May 2024.

The report came during the 7th Meeting of the State Level NCORD meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma.

The meeting was attended by DGP Mizoram, IGP Intelligence, Home Commissioner, Secretary END, senior officials of the State Government, DDG (ER) NCB, DIG Assam Rifles and DIG BSF. The DCs and SPs of all districts also attended the meeting via Video Conference.

"Action taken by various stakeholders including Mizoram Police, Excise and Narcotics Department (END), Assam Rifles, BSF and Mizoram State AIDS Control Society were reviewed and the meeting discussed further course of action in the fight against drugs", said a report.



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In the meeting, Veenu Bansal, IGP (Intel) & Head of Anti-Narcotics Task Force highlighting the efforts of Mizoram Police and END stated that in the year 2024 upto the month of May, drugs worth over Rs. 982.5 Cr have been seized, in which 418 cases were registered and 581 persons have been arrested.

Anil Shukla, DGP Mizoram reiterated the importance of compliance with the stringent provisions of the NDPS Act for effective prosecution and also stressed on the need for the conduct of joint interrogations by various law enforcement agencies in drug-related cases.

Later, Dr. Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, Mizoram congratulated the law enforcement agencies for their efforts and also appealed to all stakeholders for sustained efforts in the fight against drugs.

"The district DC/SPs were also instructed to convene the District NCORD meetings regularly on a monthly basis for better coordination combating the drugs menace at the district level, said the CS.