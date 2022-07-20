An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked Mizoram, in northeast of India on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt around 3.08 am in the wee hours of the night, reported NCS.

According to the nodal body, the tremors were detected about 119 kilometers east of Champhai in Mizoram at a depth of about 130 kilometers.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 20-07-2022, 03:08:15 IST, Lat: 23.57 & Long: 94.49, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 119km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-07-2022, 03:08:15 IST, Lat: 23.57 & Long: 94.49, Depth: 130 Km ,Location: 119km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/zxPs2gcDRI @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/7PwkSxjpmc — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 19, 2022

However, no loss of life and property has been reported due to the earthquake.

Earlier on January 18, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram, according to the

National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the tremor that struck at 7.52 a.m. was 46 km ENE of Ngopa and at a depth of 15 km.

This comes amidst media reports of another 4.9-magnitude quake in Xizang area of Tibet, close to the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, that struck at 4.29 am. Its tremors were felt in Arunachal Pradesh.