An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Mizoram's Champhai district on April 10 at around 6.16 am.



As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, some 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 & Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/eRyJe1jP0w@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/71rl3X6M7r — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 10, 2023



The tremors were felt in the neighbouring states of Assam and Nagaland as well.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Assam's Jorhat district on March 18 at around 9.03 am.

As per reports, the epicenter was recorded to be 23 kms away from Jorhat district at at a depth of 50 kms, near Nagaland border.

In another such incident, on March 8, Guwahati and parts of its neighbouring areas witnessed a 4.1-magnitude low-density earthquake.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicenter was in Kamrup, and the tremors were felt in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at 3:59 a.m.

Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Assam’s Jorhat district