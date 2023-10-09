The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the five states. As per the announcement by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Mizoram is all set to go on polls on November 7. The results for the elections would be announced on December 3 for all five states.

Apart from Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh would be voting on November 17, Rajasthan would be going on polls on November 23, Telangana would be voting on November 30, while Chhattisgarh would be voting in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

As per the Chief Election Commissioner, the term of the 40 seat Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, where the Mizo National Front (MNF) government under Chief Minister Zoramthanga is currently in power. The assemblies of the four other states are set to end on different dates in January next year.

Focusing on Mizoram, the state 1,276 polling stations, of which 525 polling booths are in the urban areas while 751 polling booths are in rural areas. The average voter per polling booth has been put at 667. Of these, 95 polling booths are managed by women. The total number of model polling booths are 40. Webcasting is available at 638 polling booths, which is 50 percent of all the polling booths in the state. Meanwhile, the PWD managed polling booths are being put at eleven.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put the total number of voters in Mizoram at 8.52 lakhs. Of these, there are 4.13 lakh male voters and 4.39 lakh female voters. The number of first-time voters in Mizoram has been put at 50,611.

Talking of the current composition in the state assembly, the MNF holds 28 seats, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) holds six seats. The Congress possesses five seats, while the BJP has just one seat.