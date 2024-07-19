The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), on July 19 established an Eco-Herbal garden at Government J. Thankima College Northern Campus, Durtlang, in collaboration with Mizoram Pollution Control Board and the State Medicinal Plants Board, Mizoram, Directorate of AYUSH.

Dr Lalrammuana Sailo, Consultant (Medicinal Plants), State Medicinal Plants Board, Mizoram, Directorate of AYUSH spoke on the role of various medicinal plants in healing illnesses in an awareness programme.

Medicinal plants such as neem, tejpatta, amla, aloe vera, oroxylum indicum and American basil were planted in the Eco-Herbal Garden and the maintenance will be taken up by students of the club.

It is worth mentioning that 1570 eco-clubs have been taken up by the Mizoram Pollution Control Board in various schools and colleges of Mizoram under the Environment Education Programme (EEP).

The aim of the Environment Education Programme (EEP) is to educate students on the importance of preserving the environment.