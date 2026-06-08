ED raids border locations in Tripura, Mizoram, Bengal in drug-linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 carried out searches at four locations across Tripura, Mizoram and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a major narcotics seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Officials said the searches were conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED case stems from an NCB complaint related to the seizure of 49.101 kg of methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin in Tripura on August 21, 2025.

The raids targeted strategically located properties near India's international borders. In Tripura, the searched premises are situated around 200 metres from the Bangladesh border, while a location in Mizoram lies approximately 500 metres from the Myanmar border. Another location in West Bengal was also covered as part of the operation.

According to officials, investigators suspect an organised cross-border syndicate was sourcing methamphetamine from Myanmar through the Champhai-Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram before delivering it to receivers in Tripura. The agency is probing the financial trail linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.

The ED's preliminary investigation has found that proceeds of crime worth around Rs 142 crore were allegedly layered through multiple bank accounts and shell entities. Officials said the probe is focused on tracing these funds and uncovering the wider financial infrastructure supporting the cross-border narcotics racket.

Further details are awaited as the searches continue and the agency examines documents and other materials seized during the operation.