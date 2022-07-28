Mizoram School Education Minister Lalchhandama today launched a web portal, mbseonline.com, to provide all-inclusive information on school education, including the results of students, through a single platform.

The launch programme was held in the MBSE Conference Hall, Chaltlang, Aizawl.

According to the officials, the new school education portal is a comprehensive initiative to improve the school education system by creating a junction relating to various activities of the Department of School Education and other educational programmes under the department and also to provide easier and better service to the public.

Speaking at the launching programme, the Education Minister, Lalchhandama, said that by using the newly launched online platform, the accessibility of information relating to schools will be much easier and simpler. And it will ensure a holistic approach to transform the education sector, "the Minister said.

The minister also said that, by utilising the NEP 2020 policy, School Education Department is improving in many ways. He also mentioned that the Mizoram Board of School Education has successfully conducted HSLC and HSSLC examinations in offline mode during the nationwide lockdown while other states are on a halt in conducting examinations.

Adding to that, 767 high schools and 214 higher secondary schools are already registered and included in the portal. All registered schools in the portal are labelled with the school code, centre code, district, whether or not they are affiliated with the government, and so on.

Students can also register by uploading their data. The registration fee can also be paid through the online portal as an agreement has been signed with PAYTM company for payment gateway.

The MBSE online portal will include the follows services:

1. High School and Higher Secondary School Examination form fill up and fee

2. Integrated Evaluation System (IES) marks, submission of admit card issue

3. Mizoram Teacher Eligibilty Test (MTET) form fill-up and fee payment.

4. D.El.Ed Registration and Examination form fill up and fee payment

5. Affiliation form fill up and fee payment

6. Publisher and textbook dealer fee