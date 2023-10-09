The Election Commission of India has officially announced the schedule for the General Elections to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in 2023, set to take place on October 9, 2023. This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a significant moment in the democratic process of the state.

As preparations for the elections gain momentum, the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, has adhered to the Commission's guidelines and engaged in a series of key preparatory activities.

Here are the Key Highlights:

Electoral Rolls:

• Total Electors: 8,51,895

• Highest District: Aizawl (286,807)

• Lowest District: Hnahthial (16,294)

• Highest Assembly Constituency: 36-Tuichawng (Lawngtlai District) - 36,042

• Lowest Assembly Constituency: 34-Thorang (Lunglei District) - 14,909

• Gender Ratio: 1063



Polling Stations:

• Total Polling Stations: 1,276

• Women-Managed Polling Stations: 1 per Assembly Constituency

• Model Polling Stations: 1 per Assembly Constituency

• Youth-Managed Polling Stations: 1 per district



Postal Ballot/Home Voting:

• Extended to PwD Voters with 40%+ benchmark disabilities and 80+ Senior Citizens.



Eco-friendly Elections:

• Avoid single-use plastic and non-biodegradable materials.



Security Arrangements:

• 450 CAPF personnel + 3,000 State Police personnel deployed.



Election Expenditure Monitoring:

• Various teams and agencies to monitor expenses.



Use of Media & IT:

• Media Cell, Media Centre, Social Media Cell, pre-certification for political advertisements.

Training:

• Comprehensive training for all stakeholders.



Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP):

• Targeted interventions to increase voter turnout.

EVMs and VVPATs:

• M3 model EVMs/VVPATs, FLC completed.



Model Code of Conduct:

• In effect immediately upon announcement.