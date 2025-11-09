Election Commission censures Mizoram CM Lalduhoma for MCC violation, issues warning to ZPM campaigners

The Election Commission of India (ECI) strongly censured Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his recent election campaign. The Commission also directed all Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) star campaigners to strictly follow election rules and exercise caution in their public statements.

According to the ECI’s findings, during a visit to Reiek on October 20, 2025, Lalduhoma announced plans for a new water supply project and other development initiatives, including a proposal to draw water from the Tlawng River to supply 14 localities in Aizawl. The ECI ruled that such announcements, made while the MCC was in effect, amounted to a clear violation of Part IV, Paragraph (vi) of the election code.

The Commission stated that it had reviewed the Chief Minister’s explanation but found it unsatisfactory, maintaining that his remarks breached the neutrality required during the election period.

Following the decision, the District Election Officer of Mamit has been instructed to formally notify the ZPM party about the violation. The ECI also directed the ZPM President to ensure that all party campaigners strictly comply with the MCC in upcoming events.

In addition, the ECI reminded all ministers and government officials to maintain political neutrality and to safeguard the integrity of the election process. It also warned ZPM star campaigners against making any promises or public statements that might influence voters or disturb communal harmony.

The censure follows a written complaint lodged on October 24 by advocate Zothansangi Hmar, a member of the MNF Legal Board, who alleged that Lalduhoma’s statements violated the Model Code of Conduct.