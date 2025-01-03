Former Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, on January 3 took oath as the 27th Governor of Odisha, during a function at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh administered the oath of office to Kambhampati in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, state ministers, MLAs, MPs, BJP leaders and other dignitaries.

Kambhampati succeeded Raghubar Das, who resigned from the post recently.

On January 2, Kambhampati received a ceremonial send-off function by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

In his ceremonial send-off function yesterday, organised at the Lengpui Airport, Kambhampati expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received during his tenure in Mizoram and acknowledged Mizoram's significant potential for progress and urged collective efforts to advance the state further.

Kambhampati expressed his deep attachment to Mizoram and conveyed his best wishes for the state's future.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Mizoram on July 21, 2021.