Family donates 12-bigha land for proposed Mizoram State University in Lunglei

A family in Mizoram's Lunglei has donated 12 bighas of land for the proposed Mizoram State University (MZSU), with Chief Minister Lalduhoma receiving the land donation document on October 2.

P Lalnuntluanga of Serkawn handed over the document to Lalduhoma, who is also chairman of the Lunglei High Powered Committee (HPC), at the HPC Conference Hall.

Welcoming the donation, Lalduhoma said the Centre had given the state government 15 years to establish the university and that the finalisation of its site in Lunglei marked an important step.

The chief minister, however, said several requirements would have to be completed before academic activities could begin, including construction of buildings, roads, water and electricity infrastructure and recruitment of faculty.

Lalduhoma said the government had considered the views of political parties, NGOs, churches and the public before deciding to establish the university in Lunglei.

He called for collective efforts to ensure the success of the institution and urged people in Lunglei to develop a sense of ownership towards the university.

The government is also working on plans to begin preliminary activities, including opening an office, while the university will be developed in phases based on its requirements, he said.

Thanking the P Lalnuntluanga family for the donation, Lalduhoma said the 12-bigha plot was suitable for developing an education complex. He also stressed the need for proper documentation and amicable settlement of land-related matters.

The Mizoram Assembly had passed the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025 in March last year to establish a state university under a cluster model, bringing various colleges and institutions under a common framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The proposed university is intended to function as a teaching-intensive institution and cater to the affiliation of colleges within 15 years of the implementation of the NEP.

Aizawl was initially designated as the main hub of the university. However, the government later decided to shift the proposed institution to Lunglei following public pressure.

In February this year, the state Assembly passed an amendment to the Mizoram State University Bill, formally shifting the headquarters of the proposed university from Aizawl to Lunglei.