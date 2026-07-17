Farmers' welfare, governance reforms biggest strengths of ZPM government: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 17 said farmers' welfare and systematic governance reforms remain the biggest strengths of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, asserting that his administration has delivered on key promises while introducing wide-ranging administrative changes.

Addressing a public event at East Lungdar village, the chief minister said the government has undertaken extensive reforms in the administrative system and dismissed criticism that no visible changes had taken place.

"One of the key strengths of our government is its commitment to supporting and uplifting farmers. Those who claim they cannot see any change in governance simply do not wish to acknowledge them," Lalduhoma said.

Highlighting the government's agriculture initiatives, he said the promise of providing assured prices for farm produce has been fulfilled, with procurement currently covering five crops—ginger, broom grass, chilli, turmeric and broom bamboo. He added that the list of crops under the procurement programme will be expanded in the future.

Lalduhoma also said his government has adopted prudent financial management, unlike previous administrations, by curbing unnecessary expenditure and ensuring responsible use of public funds.

The chief minister further said the government is promoting cluster-based farming, under which farmers cultivating similar crops will be grouped in designated areas to improve productivity, efficiency and market access.

On infrastructure development, Lalduhoma said the state government is awaiting approval for the proposed Rs 250-crore Artahkawn-Zawlsei road project, a 65-km stretch in Hrangturzo constituency, under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE).

