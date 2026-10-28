Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 28 said his government was tackling corruption through systemic reforms and concrete measures, asserting that greater transparency and accountability were essential to eliminating malpractice in public administration.

Addressing an event to mark Vigilance Awareness Week in Aizawl, Lalduhoma urged citizens and government employees to work together to eradicate corruption from public life.

"We are not fighting corruption through words alone. We are introducing new systems and taking concrete action," the chief minister said.

He said the state government had introduced several reforms to plug administrative loopholes, improve transparency and strengthen accountability. These include biometric attendance for government employees, general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate corruption cases, expansion of services under the Right to Public Services Act and the launch of an online grievance redressal platform, 'Mipui Aw'.

The chief minister said complaints that could be resolved immediately were being addressed without delay, adding that the government would no longer tolerate irregular contracts or the wastage of public money.

To prevent duplication and the repeated implementation of unviable schemes, the government had centralised projects and constituted a Project Monitoring Committee comprising selected public representatives to oversee implementation and prevent irregularities, he said.

Lalduhoma also urged citizens to report substandard public works, while highlighting steps to strengthen the Lokayukta and equip the Anti-Corruption Bureau to tackle corruption more effectively.

The state government had also renewed its focus on the integrity pact, under which contracts would not be permitted where authorities and applicants had family ties or other close relationships, he said.

Highlighting Mizoram's performance in law enforcement, the chief minister claimed that the state had one of the highest conviction rates in the country. He also pointed to the safety of urban areas for women and children, the state's positive social environment and rising tourist arrivals.

Lalduhoma said Mizoram could make significant progress if corruption was eliminated and called on government officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised that the success of the anti-corruption campaign would depend on collective participation and a sustained commitment to ethical governance.