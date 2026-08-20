First open-heart surgery successfully performed at Mizoram’s Lone Medical College

Doctors at the state-run Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMC&H) in Aizawl have successfully performed the medical establishment’s first-ever open-heart surgery, officials said on August 20.

A team led by resident cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mary Hmingthantluangi and Dr Intekhab Alam from a private hospital in Guwahati performed the surgery on Wednesday on a 69-year-old patient suffering from Triple Vessel Disease, a severe condition involving blockages in three major coronary arteries.

The patient had suffered a heart attack around six months ago and was subsequently diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease, considered one of the most serious forms of coronary artery disease.

The complex Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedure lasted around six-and-a-half hours. During the surgery, the patient's heart was temporarily stopped and vital functions were supported using a heart-lung machine.

The surgical team used a saphenous vein from the patient's leg and the left internal mammary artery (LIMA) from the chest to create bypasses around the blocked coronary arteries before restoring normal cardiac activity.

A medical officer at ZMC&H said the operation was successful and the patient is currently under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The procedure was carried out with the support of anesthesiologists, cardiologists and specialised nursing staff.

Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii expressed gratitude to the medical team for their dedication and commitment in making the landmark surgery possible.