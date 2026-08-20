Five arrested in Mizoram for moving ASF-infected pigs from Assam

Five people have been arrested in Mizoram's Mamit district for allegedly transporting 45 pigs infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) from Assam to Aizawl, officials said on August 20.

The transporters allegedly bypassed a veterinary check post at Zawlnuam along the Mizoram-Assam border before being intercepted at Zamuang village, an official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said.

Veterinary doctors later conducted random tests on the pigs and confirmed that they were infected with ASF, a highly contagious disease affecting domestic and wild pigs.

The animals were subsequently culled in accordance with the law, the official said.

A case has been registered against all five accused. They have been directed to appear before the district court on September 8, the official added.