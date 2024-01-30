Five associations affiliated with Mizoram University have jointly issued a statement today condemning the alleged activities of a PhD programme within premises of the university.

The associations who issued the joint statement are Mizoram University Students' Council (MZUSC), Mizoram University Research Scholars' Association (MURSA), Mizoram University Alumni Association (MIZUAA), Mizoram University Teachers' Associations (MIZUTA), and Mizoram University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (MUNTSA).

The five associations stated that they have come together to promote peace and harmony among the diverse communities and ethnic groups within Mizoram University.

The joint statement comes in after student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), called for the immediate termination of Teresa Nungthujam's PhD programme at Mizoram University. The request comes following serious allegations of her involvement in fundraising for bullets aimed at harming a community in Manipur.

The five associations, in the joint statement, said that they have expressed deep dismay at the recent actions of Ningthoujam, a Ph.D. programme from the Department of HAMP at Mizoram University.

The five associations further said that Nungthujam's alleged activities is being considered "a threat to the peaceful coexistence of various tribal ethnic groups within the Mizoram University campus." Consequently, the associations strongly condemn such activities, fearing it may stir unwarranted communal tensions within the university campus.

The joint statement emphasises their commitment to maintaining peace on the Mizoram University campus and extends the appeal for peace across all educational institutions nationwide.

A formal letter dated January 29, 2024, addressed to the Registrar of Mizoram University, highlighted the pressing concerns surrounding Teresa Nungthujam's actions. The letter, signed by C. Lalhmingsanga, Assistant General Secretary of Mizo Zirlai Pawl, expressed deep distress over the alleged collection of Rs. 20,000 for the procurement of bullets.

The letter states the severity of the allegations and urged the university to take swift and decisive action to terminate Teresa's enrollment in the PhD programme. As Teresa's supervisor acknowledges the gravity of the situation, it is stressed that such actions could have implications for both her academic pursuits and the reputation of Mizoram University.

