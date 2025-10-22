Five candidates clear scrutiny for Dampa Assembly Bypoll in Mizoram

All five candidates who filed their nomination papers for the November 11 bypoll to the Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram’s Mamit district have successfully cleared the scrutiny process, officials said on Wednesday.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalrozama said the nomination papers of Vanlalsailove of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), R. Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front (MNF), John Rotluangliana of the Congress, Lalhmangaiha of the BJP, and K. Zahmingthanga of the People’s Conference were scrutinized by Returning Officer Malsawmzuala.

He informed that the last date for withdrawal of candidature is Friday. The CEO further stated that preparations for the bypoll are in full swing, with the Centre deploying three observers to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

“No complaints of model code of conduct violations have been received from any of the contesting parties so far,” Lalrozama added.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming election.