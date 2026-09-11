Five detained over death of construction worker in Mizoram’s Mamit

Five construction workers have been detained for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old co-worker in Mizoram’s Mamit district, police said on Friday, September 11.

The victim, a Nepal national, was staying with other workers at a camp near Lungphun village when he allegedly died on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

His body was later recovered from a gorge near the area.

The workers were employed by a road construction company engaged in repairing roads, walls and culverts in the district, police said.

The five suspects, including some Nepal nationals, were taken into custody for questioning and their statements were recorded, the officer said.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at Kanghmun on Friday. The body is expected to be handed over to a Gorkha association in Aizawl following the post-mortem.

Police said the matter was under investigation and it had not yet been established whether the death was a case of homicide.

Local residents alleged that the workers had an argument on Wednesday night, during which the victim was allegedly hit on the leg and later thrown into a gorge by his co-workers.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the worker’s death.