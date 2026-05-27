Five held, including two minors, for assaulting youth in Aizawl

Five persons, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the assault of a 19-year-old youth in Aizawl, police said on May 27.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near the Grand Hotel in the Chanmari area of the state capital, where a group of teenagers allegedly attacked the youth following an altercation.

According to police, the victim was returning home when the assault took place.

Three of the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, while the two minors were placed under the supervision of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an officer said.

The injured youth was admitted to hospital and is reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) expressed concern over a recent rise in nighttime gang fights and street violence involving youths across Aizawl.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the central committee of the organisation said the city was becoming “increasingly unsafe after dark” and urged families and YMA branches to take active steps in maintaining peace and security in their localities.

The organisation also appealed to the state government and law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure public safety and tackle the growing incidents of lawlessness in the state capital.

The YMA further urged residents and eyewitnesses to immediately report incidents of street violence or public disturbances to the police helpline or local community leaders to enable prompt action.