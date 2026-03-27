Foreign nationals detained in Mizoram for entering without PAP; Slovak deported, Russian awaiting exit

Two foreign nationals—one from Slovakia and another from Russia—were detained at separate locations in Mizoram for entering the state without the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP), a senior police official said on Friday.

According to Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthiengliana, the Slovak national has already been deported, while the Russian citizen will be sent back once flight arrangements are finalised.

The 58-year-old Slovak man was detained by the Assam Rifles on March 24 near the Indo-Myanmar border in Siaha district. A day later, the Russian national was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Mamit district near the Tripura border while attempting to enter Mizoram.

Police said that although both individuals possessed valid passports and visas, they did not have the required Protected Area Permit, which is mandatory for foreign nationals visiting Mizoram.

Following their detention, both were handed over to the state police by the respective security forces. The Slovak national was deported on Friday.

Officials said the Slovak citizen had travelled from Thailand to Kolkata and then to Mizoram, and was reportedly planning to attend a water festival in Myanmar’s Chin state at the invitation of friends.

The 41-year-old Russian national, identified as a cyclist, had entered Mizoram by bicycle from Agartala and was brought to Aizawl on Friday. He is expected to be deported soon after confirmation of his flight ticket. Police said he told authorities he was unaware of the requirement for a PAP.

The Protected Area Permit is mandatory for foreign nationals—except citizens of Bhutan—to visit sensitive border regions in states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, among others, particularly areas close to international borders with Myanmar and China.