At a swearing-in ceremony held on Tuesday at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, J.C Ramthanga, a recently retired Indian Administrative Service Officer, was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Chief Secretary Renu Sharma gave out the appointment order at the start of the oath-taking ceremony. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati then gave Pu JC Ramthanga's oath of office.

Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga, Speaker Pu Lalrinliana Sailo, Dy CM Pu Tawnluia, Ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries attended the swearing-in programme.

Pu JC Ramthanga holds the degree of Master of Arts (History) from NEHU, Shillong. Before this appointment, Pu JC Ramthanga was an IAS Apex Scale (Level 17) officer who served as Addl Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Mizoram. Previously, he also held several key posts under the Government of Mizoram and Manipur.