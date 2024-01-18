Ramthansiama, the son of former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, has taken legal action against the swirling allegations surrounding his involvement in the purchase of Mizoram House at Ballygunge, Kolkata. On January 17, he submitted a criminal complaint to the Aizawl District court seeking justice and defending his and his father's reputation.

The controversy stems from social media posts claiming that Ramthansiama was the hidden force behind the acquisition of Mizoram House, which was sold off during the Mizo National Front government and later reclaimed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma's administration in January 2024, as declared in a press conference on January 6.

According to the allegations, a non-Mizo individual acted as a cover buyer for Mizoram House, with Ramthansiama supposedly being the actual buyer. The criminal complaint filed by him asserts that these baseless rumors have caused significant damage to both his and his father's reputations.

Expressing his concerns, Ramthansiama stated in the complaint that the intent behind spreading these rumors on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp was solely to harm their public image. The filing requests the court to take appropriate actions under IPC 499, which deals with defamation.

In a parallel move, on January 16, 2024, Ramthansiama lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on the matter at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Aizawl highlighting the urgency and gravity of the situation.