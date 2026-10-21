Former Mizoram home secretary H Lalengmawia was sworn in as the State Chief Information Commissioner on October 21.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to Lalengmawia at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Aizawl in the presence of Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana, Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte and other dignitaries.

Lalengmawia joined the Mizoram Civil Service in 1991 and was inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on March 19, 2014.

During his administrative career, he held several key positions, including joint chief electoral officer, state protocol officer and director of school education. He also served as commissioner and secretary in several departments, including Home, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and Health and Family Welfare.

He served as Mizoram’s chief secretary for a month in 2024.

In recognition of his contribution to public administration, Lalengmawia received the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2025. He retired from government service on November 30, 2025.