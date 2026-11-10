Senior Congress leader and former Mizoram minister John Rotluangliana on Tuesday, November 10 criticised the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil several of its promises and deliver meaningful development in the state.

Addressing a political training programme at Chhiahtlang in Serchhip district, Rotluangliana said the people of Mizoram had given different political parties opportunities to govern and should assess their performance based on the policies and development work they had delivered.

Questioning the ZPM government's record, he asked what concrete steps it had taken to improve the lives of the poor and promote development across individual constituencies.

"People should ask what development work the ZPM government has actually brought to their constituencies," Rotluangliana said, alleging that the government's activities had largely been limited to organising tournaments, with little substantial development work on the ground.

He also questioned whether the government had undertaken any significant initiatives to ensure the overall development of Mizoram.

Rotluangliana further alleged that the ZPM government had sold seven mini-hydel projects established during the previous Congress regime. He also claimed that the government had repeatedly attempted to sell Lengpui Airport, raising questions over its handling of public assets.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid growing political criticism of the ZPM government's performance, with the opposition questioning its development record and decisions concerning state-owned assets.