Four candidates file nominations for Mizoram's Dampa assembly bypoll 

Four candidates have filed nominations for the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram, officials said on October 19. The contest includes Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), R Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalhmangaiha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and John Rotluangliana of the Congress.

The bypoll was called following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. Election authorities have set Tuesday as the last date for filing nominations, with scrutiny scheduled for Wednesday and withdrawal of candidatures by Friday. Polling is slated for November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

The Dampa constituency has 20,790 registered voters spread across 41 polling stations. Silsury-I has the highest number of voters at 1,103, while Zopui records the lowest with 30.

The election is shaping up as a four-way battle, with major parties fielding candidates. Smaller parties and independents are expected to stay out; the People’s Conference (PC) has confirmed it will not participate.

R Lalthangliana is the wealthiest candidate, declaring assets worth Rs 17.19 crore, including movable assets of Rs 3.23 crore and immovable assets of Rs 13.96 crore. Congress candidate John Rotluangliana follows closely with declared assets exceeding Rs 15.37 crore. BJP’s Lalhmangaiha is the least wealthy, with total assets of Rs 46.53 lakh, while ZPM’s Vanlalsailova has movable assets of Rs 64.85 lakh and no immovable assets.

All four candidates have declared they have no pending criminal cases or prior convictions.