Four-category waste collection and segregation system launched in Mizoram's Aizawl

A new four-category waste collection and segregation system has been launched in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl to strengthen solid waste management and improve recycling, officials said.

Under the new system, waste will be classified into four categories — wet waste, comprising biodegradable materials; dry waste, including non-biodegradable and recyclable materials; sanitary waste, which requires careful handling; and special-care waste, which may pose risks to human health and the environment.

The four categories will be collected in separate containers and transported, processed and disposed of separately. Until now, Aizawl followed a two-category system comprising wet and dry waste.

The new system was launched at the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) Auditorium in Thuampui in the presence of Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga and Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena. The initiative has been introduced in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The system has initially been rolled out in seven of Aizawl Municipal Corporation’s 19 wards, with plans for wider implementation.

Speaking at the launch, Sapdanga said cleanliness is an important indicator of development and called for collective participation from residents, community organisations and churches to ensure the success of the initiative.

He also noted Aizawl’s reputation as one of the cleaner cities in India and urged AMC corporators and officials to sustain the city’s cleanliness through continued civic participation and the Mizo spirit of ‘Tlawmngaihna’, which signifies selflessness and voluntary service.

According to AMC Assistant Architect Veronica Vanlalhriata, the municipal corporation generated 464.395 tonnes of compost from biodegradable waste collected across Aizawl over the past two years. The composting initiative generated more than ₹26 lakh in revenue, she said.

The new four-stream system is expected to facilitate better handling of different types of waste and strengthen the city’s recycling and waste-processing practices.