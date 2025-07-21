Four companies get green light to set Up ginger processing units in Mizoram

The Mizoram government has approved the proposals of four companies to establish ginger processing units in the state, an official confirmed on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Empowered Committee on Investment chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The approved firms include Sjar Consulting Private Limited (Uttar Pradesh), Opickpure Organic Pvt. Ltd. (Himachal Pradesh), AV Biotech (Rajasthan), and local firm Lushai Organic.

This move comes after the state government recently declared ginger as Mizoram’s flagship crop, aiming to promote value addition and enhance farmer incomes.

According to the official, Noida-based Sjar Consulting Pvt. Ltd. has proposed an investment of ₹38 crore, with the potential to create employment for over 200 people. Kangra-based Opickpure Organic Pvt. Ltd. plans to invest ₹2.5 crore and employ around 50 people.



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Bikaner-based AV Biotech has proposed an investment of ₹13.95 crore, which could generate around 100 jobs, while local firm Lushai Organic has committed ₹1 crore and aims to provide employment to 20 individuals.

A special investment committee has been constituted to complete the necessary formalities and expedite final approvals. The committee will also draft the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and coordinate with the companies on matters related to land, power, and water requirements.

Officials see this initiative as a strategic push to position Mizoram as a key player in ginger processing in the region, encouraging industrial growth while uplifting the local agrarian economy.