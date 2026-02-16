Four-week Mizoram budget session to begin on Feb 17

Mizoram’s four-week-long Budget session is set to commence on Tuesday, officials said.

This will be the sixth session of the House under the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma since it assumed office in December 2023.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh is scheduled to deliver the opening address at 10:30 am. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on February 26. On the same day, he is expected to table supplementary demands for grants for the 2025-26 period.

According to the schedule set by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on February 10, the session is slated to conclude on March 16.

As of Monday, the session has received 1,223 starred questions for oral replies and 407 unstarred questions for written replies, which will be addressed during the question hour.