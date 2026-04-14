Fourteen year old girl dies, mother and brother found unconscious in Mizoram’s Kolasib

A tragic incident was reported from Lungdai village in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, where a 14-year-old girl was found dead at her residence, while her mother and younger brother were discovered unconscious. Police suspect that the victims suffered asphyxiation due to smoke from a fire lit inside their room.

According to a senior police officer, Lalremsangi (35), who operated a roadside eatery, failed to open her shop as usual around 10 AM on April 13, raising concern among local residents. When repeated knocks on the door of her rented apartment went unanswered, neighbours broke it open.

Upon entering the house, they found Lalremsangi and her 11-year-old son lying unconscious, while her daughter, Priskil Vanlalhriatpuii (14), was already dead.

The two unconscious victims were immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the family may have suffered smoke inhalation from a fire lit inside the room, possibly for warmth or cooking, leading to asphyxiation.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. The body of the deceased girl has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further details are awaited.

The tragic event has cast a pall of gloom over the local community, with residents expressing shock and grief over the untimely loss.