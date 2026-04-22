Gauhati High Court’s Aizawl bench halts tree felling at Lammual site

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has directed the Mizoram government to temporarily stop felling trees at Lammual in Aizawl, a site recently vacated by the Assam Rifles.

A division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami issued the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), taking note of reports that 174 out of around 400 trees at the site were being cut for proposed development work. The court observed that several of these trees are believed to be more than 100 years old.

The bench also highlighted the historical importance of the area, noting that structures within the barracks date back to 1897 and have been designated as heritage buildings. It asked the state government to explain the rationale behind removing century-old trees from a central urban location.

Following submissions by Additional Advocate General P Bhattacharyya for the state and advocate TJ Mahanta for the petitioner, the court restrained further tree felling until further orders. The case is scheduled for the next hearing on 18 May.

The PIL was filed by environmental activist Siazampuii Sailo on behalf of the Centre for Environment and Social Justice.

The order comes amid plans announced by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga to begin infrastructure work on the vacated land. The proposed projects include widening the busy stretch between Treasury Square and Bazar Bungkawn to address traffic congestion.

A committee led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been set up to oversee the use of the land, with participation from political parties, civil society groups and church representatives.

The government has said parts of the site will be developed into a public space while retaining selected heritage structures such as the Quarter Guard and Loch House. Other non-heritage buildings are proposed to be demolished as part of the redevelopment plan.