Union minister launches key infrastructure projects in Mizoram’s Siaha

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian, on July 16, virtually laid the foundation stone for two major development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in Mizoram’s Siaha district.

The ceremonial event took place at the MADC Golden Jubilee Hall and saw the virtual participation of two local MLAs — Dr. K Beichhua and K Hrahmo. Siaha Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie presided over the function, which was attended by several officials from the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) and the state government.

In his address, George Kurian highlighted the Central Government’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, aiming to transform India into a fully developed nation by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. He noted that developmental initiatives are being carried out across the country and that the North Eastern states, including Mizoram, have seen significant progress under the leadership of the Central government.

The Union minister expressed hope that the two new projects would significantly contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the region, especially benefiting women and minority communities.

The two projects for which the foundation stones were laid include:

Construction of Public Market cum Multipurpose Centre and Women Facilitation Centre at Tipa V, Siaha District, Mizoram.

Construction of Multipurpose Community Hall, Siaha District, Mizoram.

Dr. K Beichhua, MLA from 39-Saiha (ST) Assembly Constituency and State BJP President, along with MADC Chief Executive Member M Laikaw, also addressed the gathering. Both leaders expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its inclusive approach and commitment towards empowering minorities and marginalized communities.