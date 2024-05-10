Mizoram Aam Aadmi Party, on May 10 criticized the School Education Department for failing to issue textbooks to students of class 1 to class 7.

In a press conference held on May 10, the party informed that the School Education Department had not issued textbooks to all students of Class 1 to Class 7 despite commencement of classes since May 5, 2024.

Further, AAP also stated that many students did not receive free textbooks during the 2023-2024 session. They also informed that that while students from Class 9 and above never face such delays, the failure to issue textbooks to elementary and primary sections show the government’s lack of emphasis given to education in the state.

Meanwhile, the party also requested the Education Department to ensure all textbooks, in the 2025-2026 session are distributed to all students one month prior to commencement of their session.