Heavy rain, strong winds force closure of schools in five Mizoram districts

All schools in five districts of Mizoram remained shut on April 29, as heavy rainfall and gusty winds continued to lash the state, officials said.

Schools in Aizawl, Serchhip and Lunglei districts were closed for a second consecutive day, while administrations in Hnahthial and Lawngtlai districts also ordered closure as a precautionary safety measure, School Education Director Angela Zothanpuii said.

District administrations cited risks of landslides, mudflows, rockfalls and flash floods due to persistent downpours in the region.

The Mizoram State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department reported widespread damage, stating that over 70 houses, along with several church halls, schools and government buildings, were damaged between Monday and Tuesday due to storms. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Aizawl recorded the highest rainfall at 57.8 mm in the last 24 hours. Other affected areas included Mamit, Khawzawl, Serchhip and Siaha districts.

The weather office has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in several districts including Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Champhai and Serchhip till Friday.

Winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph are also expected in Kolasib and Aizawl over the next two days, the IMD said, warning of further disruptions.