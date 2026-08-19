Helen Dawngliani set to become second Mizo woman to serve as Gauhati High Court Judge

Mizoram judicial officer Helen Dawngliani is set to become the second Mizo woman to serve as a judge of the Gauhati High Court following the approval of her appointment by the Supreme Court Collegium, officials said on August 19.

The apex court collegium, at its meeting on Tuesday, approved proposals for the appointment of Dawngliani and Nchumbemo Mozhui as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

Dawngliani is currently serving as District and Sessions Judge at the Aizawl District Court and has held several key judicial and legal positions during her career.

She joined the Mizoram Judicial Service on May 24, 2011, after obtaining BA (Hons) and LLB degrees. She has served as Additional District and Sessions Judge at the Aizawl and Lunglei district courts and also as Registrar of the Gauhati High Court.

Dawngliani served as Secretary to the Mizoram government in the Law and Judicial Department from April 2021 to July 2024. She also served as Government Advocate-cum-Additional Public Prosecutor at the Gauhati High Court’s Aizawl Bench.

Her appointment will make her the second Mizo woman to serve as a judge of the Gauhati High Court, following Justice Marli Vankung, who retired on March 3 this year.

Justice Vankung was the first Mizo woman to be appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.