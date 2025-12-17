Mizoram Excise department seizes 349 grams of heroin in Aizawl, three arrested

The Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department on December 16 seized 349 grams of heroin from a homestay in the Falkland locality of Aizawl, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, excise officials carried out a raid at LC Homestay in Falkland and recovered 210 soap cases containing the contraband. Three persons who were staying at the homestay were apprehended during the operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zorinsanga (32) of Lunglei Chanmari Veng, Lalhmangaihsanga (39) of K. Section, Bungkawn Vengthar in Aizawl, and Bawihchhuanpiang (29), a resident of Webula in Falam, Chin State, Myanmar.

Officials said one of the accused is a Myanmar national. All three have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The accused were produced before the Special Court under the NDPS Act on December 17. Further investigation into the source and intended destination of the seized heroin is underway, officials added.