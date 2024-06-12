Heroin worth over Rs 70 lakh seized in Mizoram, 2 including Myanmar national held
In a joint operation, authorities in Mizoram seized 2.340 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs. 70,20,000. Two individuals, including a Myanmar national, were apprehended.
- 2.340 kg of heroin seized in Mizoram
- Two individuals, including a Myanmar national, arrested
- Authorities launch further investigations into the drug network
A joint operation involving the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID Crime, and the 2nd Battalion of Assam Rifles (Lakhimpur Battalion) led to the recovery of 2.340 kilograms of heroin at Saitual Quarry, Saitual District in Mizoram
The seized heroin, valued at Rs. 70,20,000, was intercepted from Ginsiankhawmmung (31), a resident of Bulfek, Myanmar. Ginsiankhawmmung was transporting the illicit drugs towards Aizawl on a two-wheeler when he was apprehended by the law enforcement team. Despite attempting to flee, he was swiftly arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime was seized.
Additionally, Lalthansanga (39) of Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl, suspected to be an accomplice, was also arrested in connection with the case.
The authorities have registered a case under Special Narcotics PS Case No. 26/24 u/s 21(c)/29(1)/25 ND& PS Act r/w 14(A) Foreigners Act dated June 12, 2024. Further investigations are underway to uncover the network and individuals involved in the drug trafficking operation.
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