A joint operation involving the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID Crime, and the 2nd Battalion of Assam Rifles (Lakhimpur Battalion) led to the recovery of 2.340 kilograms of heroin at Saitual Quarry, Saitual District in Mizoram

The seized heroin, valued at Rs. 70,20,000, was intercepted from Ginsiankhawmmung (31), a resident of Bulfek, Myanmar. Ginsiankhawmmung was transporting the illicit drugs towards Aizawl on a two-wheeler when he was apprehended by the law enforcement team. Despite attempting to flee, he was swiftly arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime was seized.

Additionally, Lalthansanga (39) of Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl, suspected to be an accomplice, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The authorities have registered a case under Special Narcotics PS Case No. 26/24 u/s 21(c)/29(1)/25 ND& PS Act r/w 14(A) Foreigners Act dated June 12, 2024. Further investigations are underway to uncover the network and individuals involved in the drug trafficking operation.