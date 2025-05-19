The Assam Rifles and Champhai's Excise and Narcotics Department in collaboration, recovered heroin worth Rs 90.02 lakhs from the general area of New Champhai in Mizoram.

The joint operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics in the area.

An Area Domination Patrol was carried out towards New Champhai village, during the heroin was seized.

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

Earlier, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force on May 15 led to a major drug seizure in Kelkang village, Champhai district. Authorities recovered 2.5 kg of Heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth Rs 17.54 crore in the illegal market.

The seizure followed specific intelligence inputs about narcotics movement in the area. Acting swiftly, a coordinated area domination patrol was launched. During the sweep, security personnel discovered 219 soap cases filled with high-grade heroin.